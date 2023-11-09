TNB partners Chargeplus for cross border EV charging

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / November 9 2023 2:34 pm

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has partnered with Chargeplus Sdn Bhd for a joint venture in exploring a cross-border electric vehicle charging platform, Business Times reported. Chargeplus Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of Singapore-based EV charging solutions provider, Charge+ which is headquartered in Singapore for its operations in the city-state and across Southeast Asia.

“This partnership is designed to significantly enhance the customer experience for both TNB and Charge+ as they embark on cross-border journeys. With seamless access to charging points, EV drivers will be able to enjoy unprecedented convenience and peace of mind,” TNB president and CEO Datuk Seri Baharin Din said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding was exchanged between TNB program director of project management office electric vehicles Wan Ahmad Zam Zam Wan Abd Wahab, and Charge+ CEO Goh Chee Kiong, witnessed by Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke.

The partnership will be integrated into a network comprised of 30,000 charging points by 2030, which will span a 5,000 km “EV highway” across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, Baharin said, adding that TNB is taking significant strides to increase the accessibility of EV charging points in Malaysia and beyond.

Through this partnership, users of the Go-To-U mobile app for the TNB Electron charging network and Charge+ network will be able to access EV charging assets of both companies, thus the partnership will provide a more convenient cross-border EV charging experience for TNB Electron and Charge+ customers.

“The improved convenience will alleviate concerns about range anxiety that EV drivers may have, thereby driving greater adoption of EVs in Malaysia. The TNB and Charge+ partnership will also contribute to reducing overall carbon emissions in Malaysia,” Baharin said.

