Malaysian racer Damok searches for destiny in 2024

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 10 2023 5:26 pm

Malaysian Moto3 racer Damok, real name Syarifuddin Azman, is looking to decide his destiny in 2024. With his MT Helmets-MSI Racing Moto3 contract coming to an end in 2023, the 21-year old Selangor boy is contemplating his next move.

Damok’s situation is made worse by the fact that at year’s end, many of the Moto3 teams have signed riders for next season. A less than impressive season with MT Helmets-MSI Racing caused the team to let him go after gathering only five points this season.

This is in contrast to team mate Brazilian Diogo Moreira who has collected 105 points thus far for 2023. Damon’s manager Zulfahmi Khiaruddin said Damon’s dismissal from the team is a disappointment after showing promise at the beginning of the year.

