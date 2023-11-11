Proton S70 sedan – Executive, Premium, Flagship, Flagship X variant breakdown, colour options detailed

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / November 11 2023 4:39 pm

It looks like we are getting close to the launch of the Proton S70 sedan now. Official flyers of the SS11 sedan model has been posted on social media, detailing key highlights of the four variants – Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X – plus the seven colour options available.

The variant breakdown is essentially the same as the leaked table we’ve already seen before, but it confirms the use of the 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine across the board, along with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The combo is shared with the Proton X50, though the S70 gets the less powerful 1.5T MPI (150 PS and 226 Nm in the SUV; sedan specs to be confirmed) instead of the X50 Flagship’s 1.5T TGDi (177 PS, 255 Nm).

Beyond the engine and transmission, the base Executive variant (Standard naming has been dropped) gets six airbags, lane change assist, electric parking brake, 16-inch alloy wheels (design can be seen in the flyer), fabric seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment head unit. The Premium adds on LED headlamps, rear taillight bar, leatherette seats, auto air conditioning and a reverse camera.

Next up are the two Flagship variants. They gain the full Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, tyre pressure monitoring system, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.3-inch LCD meter combination, driver power seat, 12.3-inch infotainment head unit, wireless charger and a 360-degree camera with 3D display. The top Flagship X adds on a sunroof.

The second page details the seven colour options: Snow White, Armour Silver, Space Grey, Passion Red, Marine Blue, Teal Bayou Green and Quartz Black. The green is brand new for Proton, while Quartz Black is a surprising addition to the range, having previously been exclusive to official government vehicles (bar a few special edition models). Refer to the table above for the colour/variant matrix.

It shouldn’t be long now until we know more about Proton’s brand new sedan model. As usual, stick to paultan.org for the latest updates.

GALLERY: Proton S70 in other colours

