2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour updated with new colour for Malaysia – priced at RM210,888

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 12 2023 10:38 am

For the Malaysia market the 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour gets a new colour scheme while pricing remains the same at RM210,888. Now available only Graphite Black, pricing for the Gold Wing in Malaysia does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

Engine wise things stay the same for the Gold Wing, with the flat-six SOHC 24-valve engine displacing 1,833 cc. With 124.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, the gold Wing delivers power to the rear wheel via shaft drive and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox.

As befits Honda’s ultimate touring motorcycle, riding conveniences and comforts abound. An electrically operated windshield provides optimum wind protection for the rider and passenger, adjustable for both height and angle.

A 7-inch TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information including navigation, calls, messages and music management including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A gyrocompass is installed for continuous navigation in locations where the GPS signal is lost.

Other riding conveniences include cruise control and hill start assist while four ride modes are standard – Tour, Sport, Rain, Econ. Rear suspension preload can also be monitored on the LCD screen while the Gold Wing’s audio system with 55-watt speakers now incorporates Bluetooth connectivity to the optional helmet headset.

Honda’s Smart Key allows for keyless starts and opening the boxes while walking mode and reverse gear using the DCT gearbox makes parking and reversing the Gold Wing easy. As for storage, the top box now has a 61-litre capacity, enough for two full-face helmets while the panniers hold 60-litres each.

Seating comfort is still a priority for the Gold Wing, now with a suede like seat cover. The rider can install and optional backrest while the passenger backrest is adjustable to one of 23 positions and weight is listed as 367 kg with 21-litres of fuel in the tank with a seat height of 745 mm.

