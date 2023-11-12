2024 MotoGP: Acosta is Moto2 Champion at Sepang!

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, KTM, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 12 2023 2:48 pm

A hard fought battle which had riders falling in the heat at the 2023 Petronas Malaysian Grand Pricx at Sepang International Circuit saw Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Ajo Motorsport crowned Moto2 World Champion. Coming in second behind Fermin Aldeguer with a 7.1 second difference was enough to give the Spaniard the world title.

At 19 years and 171 days, Acosta is the second youngest Moto2 World Champion behind the legendary Dani Pedrosa. Pedrosa was crowned champion aged 19 years and 18 days in the intermediate class, then 250 cc, in 2004 and 2005, garnering Rookie of the Year along the way.

Acosta is now tied in 11th on the list of riders with most podiums in the Moto2 class with Andrea Iannone. If he gets two more podium places in the two races left this season, he will surpass 2024 teammate Augusto Fernandez total of 20 and equal Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira, who both have 21 Moto2 podiums.

Across the 2023 Moto2 season, Acosta stood on the podium a total of 14 times, with a total of 19 Moto2 wins in his two seasons since 2022 while also winning the Moto3 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Ajo. For 2024, Acosta moves up to the MotoGP class with GasGas Tech3 Factory Racing.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.