Pos Aviation trialling EV at KLIA with a view to replace current 60-unit diesel-powered tractor fleet

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 15 2023 9:53 am

Pos Aviation is currently trialling electric vehicles (EV) at KLIA Terminal 1 and 2. The proof of concept (POC) trial by the airport ground handling services company involves the Hangcha Aviation Tractor Model QSD320-XD2-MI, which will be put to test in an authentic airport setting.

The primary objective of the POC trial, which is running throughout this month, is to assess the viability and advantages of transitioning from Pos Aviation’s existing fleet of over 60 diesel-powered tractors to EVs. Aside from the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, enhancing operational efficiency is also a goal.

By adopting EVs, the company expects lower maintenance costs and higher energy efficiency, enabling substantial operational savings. These savings will be directed towards advancing sustainability initiatives and environmental conservation efforts.

Data from the trial period will be collected and analysed to evaluate the performance, efficiency, and environmental benefits of the EV tractor. Pos Aviation envisions widespread deployment of EVs across various facets of its operations, including baggage and cargo handling, as well as maintenance services.

Pos Aviation is a subsidiary of Pos Malaysia, which last month received 143 CAM EC35 electric vans from Yinson GreenTech. Pos Malaysia group CEO Charles Brewer said that the ICE to EV transition will be carried out in stages, and the aim is to fully transition last-mile vehicles to electric by 2030.

