UMW Toyota Motor achieves highest monthly sales in five years in October 2023, year-to-date total up 9.1%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / November 16 2023 5:56 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) ended October 2023 on a high note. With sales of 10,931 units including 222 units of Lexus vehicles, last month’s sales was the highest ever monthly total in the last five years for the company. With that, year-to-date sales as of October is 87,422 units, 9.1% higher compared to the 80,153 units from the same period last year.

Last month, Toyota launched the all-new fourth-generation Alphard and Vellfire. UMWT says that the AH40 luxury MPV twins have set a new benchmark for advanced features and luxurious transportation – it’s hard to disagree if you’ve sat in the new Alphard. We have two options, the RM538k Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge and the Vellfire 2.5L for RM438,000 – click on the links for our launch report and walk-around videos.

“In an ever-evolving automotive landscape, the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire stand as beacons of innovation and sophistication. They set new standards for luxury and performance in the MPV segment, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that exceed expectations,” said UMWT president of Datuk Ravindran K.

UMWT is gearing up for a strong finish to the year and has introduced a range of promotions for this month under the ‘Celebrate the Symphony of Lights’ banner. Customers can enjoy up to 100% financing for selected models, with promotional benefits of up to RM15,000. Also, the Toyota Service Savers programme offers convenient monthly instalments starting from just RM18.

