Ferrari Roma Spider debuts in Malaysia – 620 PS/760 Nm soft-top convertible, fr. RM3.2 mil with duties/taxes

Posted in Cars, Ferrari, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 22 2023 2:16 pm

Ital Auto Malaysia has introduced the Ferrari Roma Spider, with the convertible version of the Roma making its local debut alongside the Purosangue in a double bill launch. Revealed in March this year, the Roma Spider is the replacement for the Portofino M. It is priced from RM3,200,000 inclusive of duties and taxes as well as a degree of customisation options.

The automaker’s first front-engined soft top model in more than five decades follows the general proportions and specifications of its coupe sibling, but the omission of the solid roof naturally brings about some design changes.

These include revisions to the windscreen, A-pillars and the rear section, in which the inclusion of the soft top introduces a modified rear screen to allow the unit to fold below the tonneau cover when open.

The automaker says the soft top boasts acoustic comfort on par with retractable hard tops and can be opened in just 13.5 seconds, at speeds up to 60 km/h. It’s constructed from a new special fabric, woven from bespoke two-tone material drawn from a palette of four colours. A fabric containing iridescent red contrast elements is also available.

To keep turbulence and wind noise levels down in the cabin with the top retracted, the Spider gets a 5mm nolder on the new windscreen header rail and a new, patented wind deflector, which is integrated into the backrest of the rear bench and can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel. These help provide an aerodynamic bubble when the car is on the move.

The reworked back end also means changes to the electrically-activated rear spoiler from the coupe. Its geometry has been altered for the convertible, but employs the same working principles. Automatically deployed by an electric motor in relation to speed and longitudinal and lateral acceleration (and linked to the manettino position), the unit offers three service positions – Low Drag, Medium Downforce and High Downforce.

As with the coupe, its position at low speeds is maintained until 100 km/h, at which point it goes into MD mode, offering around 30% of maximum downforce with an increase in drag of under 1%. At its HD setting, the spoiler sits at an 135 degree angle and generates 95 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

The Roma Spider’s interior is carried over from the coupe, with the dual cockpit configuration – offering individual cells for both driver and passenger in a wraparound layout – unchanged on the soft-top. As such, the 16-inch digital instrument cluster and the portrait-oriented 8.4-inch central display set between the two cockpit zones continues on unchanged. As standard, the infotainment system features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Meanwhile. the Stradale-styled steering wheel is identical to that of the coupe, but the unit’s interface gets a bit of a rework, with the touch controls now having indents to offer tactile zone identification on the left-hand spoke and improved swiping on the right-hand side.

The Spider features the same F154 3.9 litre twin-turbocharged V8 as found on the coupe, with the BE version of the mill continuing to offer 620 PS from 5,750 to 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm. Power is dispensed to the rear wheels via the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission derived from the SF90 Stradale.

As for performance figures, the Spider manages the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds, identical to the coupe despite being 85 kg heavier (the car weighs 1,556 kg), only being slower to the 200 km/h mark from standstill, accomplishing that in 9.7 seconds compared to the 9.3 seconds for the coupe. Top speed is the same as the hard-top, at over 320 km/h.

