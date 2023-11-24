2024 Honda RS-X150 in new colours, from RM9,698

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 24 2023 2:51 pm

2024 Honda RS-X Trico White Edition

For 2024, the Honda RS-X 150 will come in new colour choices, with pricing beginning at RM9,6,98 for the Radiant Grey Metallic paint option. This is accompanied by the RS-X 150 in Trico White, priced at RM9,748.

Pricing remains unchanged from the 2022 price of the RS-X 150 and stock of the updated colours will appear in Boon Siew Honda Malaysia dealers showrooms from today. All pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is supplied.

No other mechanical changes for the RS-X for next year, with the same Euro 4 compliant single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive. Power for the RS-X is claimed to be 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

2024 Honda RS-X Radiant Grey Metallic

The RS-X comes with front wheel ABS, with braking done by hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, using single-piston callipers. The RS-X carries fuel in a 4.5-liter tank while a digital meter with gear position indictor is found in the cockpit.

LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while weight is listed at 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm. Wheel sizing on the RS-X is 90/80 front and 120/70 rear fitted to 17-inch cast alloy wheels.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.