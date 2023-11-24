Proton Tanjung Malim shows off its quality control process in production of X50, X70, X90 SUV models

At present, the Proton plant in Tanjung Malim is the birthplace of national carmaker’s recent models such as the X50, X70 and X90 lines of SUVs, whereas production of the Proton Saga remains at the older plant in Hicom Shah Alam.
With modern vehicles packing current technology, modern manufacturing techniques are required. Here, Proton has produced a video that offers a glimpse into some of the technology that goes into the manufacture of a modern Proton model, which it has released on its Facebook page.
Manufacture of a vehicle at the Proton Tanjung Malim plant begins with the stamping process for the main shell and body parts. This is where the largest mechanical press in Malaysia is located, claims Proton, and which is capable of stamping pressures of up to 2,500 tonnes. This is assisted by seven nimble robots for the movement of metal panels with millimetric precision for an automation level of 83%.
Several quality inspection gateways follow, where tolerances are capped to within 21 microns, thus maintaining the highest standards of quality during the production process. The assembled components continue on their journey to the body welding shop.
At the body welding shop, a host of robotic machines are employed, such as robotic inspection arms, automatic servo turntable and an adaptive spot welding system with a centreline servo gun to yield a 99.8% qualified welding strength rate.
The machinery ensures that the vehicles’ bodies are assembled to flawless perfection, claims Proton. This is however backed up by measurement tests which are conducted periodically, using a fully automatic 3D coordinate measuring machine capable of precision down to 0.05 mm. This will enable the three-dimensional measuring of an entire vehicle body in just 4.5 hours, says Proton.
Through the painting stages, a human team of paint quality inspectors use advanced measuring tools to examine each coat of paint to ensure perfection in paint thickness, glossiness, hardness, adhesion, roughness, levelling and colour accuracy.
Further along the assembly line where the mechanical parts are installed into the vehicle bodies, extensive quality inspections are carried out through 11 ‘quality gates’, to ensure quality and accuracy is maintained while any defects are rectified before the vehicles advance to the next stages.
Next, the automated manufacturing line control system seamlessly merges vehicle tracking and parts management for top-tier assembly efficiency and quality, while automated torque management covers 90% of screw tightening tasks for precise screw fastening and to minimise errors. Automated guide vehicles (AGVs) help achieve superior productivity and quality.
After assembly, operators will use multi-function testers to conduct diagnostic tests of systems functions, where system data is displayed in real time.
When the vehicles are ready to be rolled out, they are then taken to the test course where real-world driving conditions are replicated. This is to guarantee that each Proton manufactured delivers on its performance, safety and longevity standards.
Before leaving the assembly area, each vehicle undergoes a shower test to evaluate the water tightness of its panels and seals. Collectively with other rigorous inspection processes, this is to ensure that each Proton is fully prepared for delivery to dealerships and ultimately, the customers.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
I hope they practice what they preach. When the X70 CKD rolled out over here the QC was horrendous.
How do you know? you owned x70?? can share your owner’s experience.. thks
Process is there on par with other manufacturer…but more importantly is the ppl who work there and their mentality. Example the worker who takes the care to test drive, does he really pay attention and feedback flaws that he finds? Maybe each falw he finds he needs to do paperwork so end up pretend all ok la. And even he has done his part and feed back to the next department to fix the issue, will he take it seriously and so on….so process is one thing, mentality in the end will prevail in the product quality
Meanwhile Honda Alor Gajah…
What do you mean quality control when it does not even exist in the first place LMAO
Is this a joke or something?
How about saga, persona and iriz?
Should include in the package, free fire extinguisher. Just in case…..
Show off stupidity. QC out, thousands complained, never been taken seriously. Shame on you!
1,000,000 exported tu apa,kurang paham.
Ok but that has nothing to do with vendor parts quality… See X90 forums… Every now and again there is an issue.. Update the infotainment and bricks the whole car, people also complaining of aircond not being cold, and random errors here and there.. Its all documented in their forums. .. Proton never fxxxing learn and no incentive for them because people keep buying…ya body shut lines are great, but thats got nothing to do with reliability
X50 owner here, from 2023, car about 17k km now
This must be some sort of joke
My car came with misaligned doors and door trims, at least no rattling but damn try harder please