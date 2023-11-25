Trailer loads of the Tesla Model 3 Highland arrive at Tesla Cyberjaya – deliveries to start very soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / November 25 2023 11:32 am

A trailer load of the Tesla Model 3 Highland has been spotted arriving at Tesla Centre Cyberjaya, signifying that we can expect customer deliveries very soon, as early as next week. Photos of the Model 3 being transported on a trailer as well as parked at the Cyberjaya parking lot were posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @jxun yesterday.

Tesla’s Cyberjaya HQ, which was completed in just two months, is a central hub for all corporate operations, marketing, training and customer support activities. Deliveries of customer units will take place at the Cyberjaya facility. The facility also has eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector chargers, although at the moment these are for internal use only and not for public.

The Model 3 facelift is offered in Malaysia in two variants, the Standard Range rear-wheel-drive priced from RM189,000, and the Long Range all-wheel-drive priced from RM218,000. Learn more about the Model 3 by watching our review.

Model 3 highland arriving 🇲🇾Cyberjaya center, delivery starts next week .@Tslachan @SawyerMerritt @mortenlund89 @TeslaNewswire pictures credit : Tesla Made in Malaysia whatsapp group pic.twitter.com/OOWElcBjHZ — Bryan Lee (@jxun) November 24, 2023

Got my Vin on Friday 17th , scheduled delivery on 8th December . First scheduled delivery of Model 3 highland RHD – 30th November Pick up at Tesla Cyberjaya , Malaysia.@mortenlund89 @Tslachan @SawyerMerritt @TeslaNewswire pic.twitter.com/VYC17NxlY2 — Bryan Lee (@jxun) November 19, 2023

