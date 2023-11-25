Trailer loads of the Tesla Model 3 Highland arrive at Tesla Cyberjaya – deliveries to start very soon?

A trailer load of the Tesla Model 3 Highland has been spotted arriving at Tesla Centre Cyberjaya, signifying that we can expect customer deliveries very soon, as early as next week. Photos of the Model 3 being transported on a trailer as well as parked at the Cyberjaya parking lot were posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @jxun yesterday.

Tesla’s Cyberjaya HQ, which was completed in just two months, is a central hub for all corporate operations, marketing, training and customer support activities. Deliveries of customer units will take place at the Cyberjaya facility. The facility also has eight Supercharger stations and 12 Wall Connector chargers, although at the moment these are for internal use only and not for public.

The Model 3 facelift is offered in Malaysia in two variants, the Standard Range rear-wheel-drive priced from RM189,000, and the Long Range all-wheel-drive priced from RM218,000. Learn more about the Model 3 by watching our review.

