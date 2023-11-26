Proton S70 spec sheet unveiled – compare Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X variants

Posted in Cars, Proton / By Paul Tan / November 26 2023 10:39 am

paultan.org Facebook Group member Zhen Feng Yap posted what appears to be official spec sheets of the upcoming Proton S70 sedan earlier today.

All variants feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque from just 1,750 rpm. This engine is mated to a 7-speed wet dual clutch transmission.

The base Executive model makes do with halogen headlamps, fabric seats, and manual aircond but it does have six airbags. Meanwhile, the Flagship and Flagship X models get the full suite of safety features. Check out the spec sheet below to see which spec rows are ticked for which variant.

Of course the last bit of info yet to be unveiled is the pricing. Proton has reserved this for the launch. The Proton S70 will officially be launched this week on November 28, so we will know the full price list then.

