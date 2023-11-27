2023 MotoGP: Dorna drops CryptoData RNF in 2024

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 27 2023 9:10 pm

After news of team principal Datuk Razlan Razali leaving RNF Racing team management, news has emerged the MotoGP Selection Committee has decided not the select CryptoData MotoGP Team for the 2024 racing season. The Selection committee, comprising of FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports cited “repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement affecting the public image of MotoGP” as the reason.

According to an official statement, application for a new independent team using Aprilia machinery will be reviewed for entry into MotoGP for 2024. The statement added more information will be made available in due course.

It was earlier announced Razlan would be leaving RNF Racing Team management with “poor performance and financial decisions” stated as reasons, leaving him as 40% shareholder with the remainder held by CDT Sports. Razlan has been approached for comment and we will update this article should there be a response.

