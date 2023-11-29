Tesla Premium Connectivity launched in Malaysia – first 30 days free, then RM36/mth for on-board internet

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / November 29 2023 6:03 pm

Tesla Premium Connectivity has been launched in Malaysia today, which is offered to private owners through the Tesla mobile app in this market, alongside the first customer deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift in Malaysia.

Premium Connectivity builds upon the Standard Connectivity feature set that includes navigation and Wi-Fi-based features including an internet browser and Caraoke (where applicable). Standard Connectivity is included in new Tesla vehicles for eight years from the day of the vehicle’s delivery or the first day it is put into service, such as a demonstrator or service vehicle, according to Tesla.

On top of those, the Premium Connectivity suite brings live traffic visualisation, satellite-view maps, video streaming and provides access to all features via a cellular network in addition to Wi-Fi, and is priced at RM35.99 per month as a subscription.

Premium Connectivity is offered on the Model 3 and Model Y on a free trial basis for the first 30 days upon delivery. A separate paid subscription will still be required for selected music and media streaming services on top of the Premium Connectivity suite.

Priced at RM35.99 a month in Malaysia, this is actually cheaper than the US$9.99-a-month rate in the United States, which converts approximately to RM46.48, making the official Malaysian market pricing cheaper by just over RM10 at current exchange rates.

GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift Long Range AWD, Malaysian launch



GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.