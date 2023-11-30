Honda plans to sell 4 million e-bikes by 2030, 30 new electric models, purchase cost reduced by 50%

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 30 2023 11:39 am

Honda SC e: Concept

An ambitious target to sell 4 million electric motorcycles (e-bikes) annually by 2030 is in Honda Moto Co.’s two-wheeler plans. Plans include the introduction of 30 new e-bike models globally by 2030 as well as reducing the cost of e-bikes by at least 50%.

This was said by Katsushi Inoue, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer in charge of Electrification Business Development Operations, and Daiki Mihara, Head of the Motorcycle and Power Products Electrification Business Development Unit, during a press briefing.

Additionally, a new e-bike will be introduced in 2024, based on the SC e: Concept shown at the recent Japan Mobility Show 2023. E-bikes in various categories will be released in stages, including super sports, naked sports, off-road, children’s bikes and ATVs for a complete electric lineup of two-wheelers.

For battery technology, aside from current developments in ternary lithium-ion batteries used in present day e-bikes, Honda is also developing lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries for introduction in 2025. To achieve its goals, Honda is investing 100 billion yen (RM3.17 billion) from 2021 to 2025, followed by an additional 400 billion yen (RM12.66 billion) from 2026 to 2030.

Honda hopes this will translate into a 2030 operating profit margin of more than 5% for e-bikes and more than 10% for its entire motorcycle business. Honda is also moving to an online purchase model for its e-bikes, including the establishment of “Experience Centers” in major cities in India, ASEAN and other countries.

