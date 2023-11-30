Will Malaysia get the Kawasaki ZX-6R in near future?

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 30 2023 2:40 pm

Updated information has been received by paultan.org from a reliable source regarding the Kawasaki ZX-4R and ZX-6R for Malaysia. It was earlier reported Kawasaki duo of four-cylinder middleweight sports bikes would come into the Malaysia market in 2024, which is unfortunately not going happen.

What we can tell you is the Kawasaki ZX-6R will be assembled in Malaysia for export only in 2024. The good news is Malaysia does get the ZX-6R, just a little later in 2025.

The 2024 ZX-6R comes with a Euro 5 compliant inline four-cylinder engine, liquid-cooled with DOHC and displacing 636 cc. Power is rated at 124 PS at 13,000 rpm while ram air bumps that up to 129 PS at 13,000 rpm, with a peak torque of 69 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

Suspension is done with Showa SFF-BP 41 mm diameter upside-down fully-adjustable front forks and fully-adjustable monoshock in the rear. Twin 310 mm floating discs in front are stopped by dual radial-mounted, monobloc, opposed 4-piston callipers while the rear gets a single 220 mm disc with single-piston calliper.

A full suite of riding aids comes as standard for the ZX-6R including four ride modes (including a user customisable mode), three-mode traction control and selectable power delivery modes. Also standard is a quickshifter while a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD display features connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.