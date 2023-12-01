INV New Material Technology breaks ground for EV battery separator factory in Penang Technology Park

Posted in Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / December 1 2023 6:19 pm

Chinese lithium battery manufacturer INV New Material Technology has broken ground for a battery separator factory that will constructed at the Penang Technology Park in Bertam, Kepala Batas in Penang, according to Penang state government investment agency InvestPenang.

A subsidiary of the Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Company, INV New Material Technology will be constructing the batter separator factory that will be the first of its kind in the ASEAN region.

The Penang Technology Park in Bertam, Kepala Batas where the factory will be located is 23 km from the North Seberang Perai port, and 42 km from the airport. Covering an area of more than 66 acres, the project aims to produce four billion square metres of wet-process separators and coated separators annually, from a total investment of RM6.4 billion over two phases of construction.

The first phase will reach full production in July 2025, and the fifth-generation wet-method production line will become operational in September that year. INV New Material Technology will become the largest low-carbon separator production base in the ASEAN region after it reaches full production capacity, according to InvestPenang.

The project by INV New Material Technology “fits perfectly into the country’s new industrial master plan where EV remains an integral part of Malaysia’s push into a higher level of manufacturing,” according to MIDA deputy CEO Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, The Vibes reported.

Malaysia will, in the next 16 years invite investors in the EV and sustainable battery industries to tap into the resources available to them, while serving as a hub for EV distribution in the region, he said.

