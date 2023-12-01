Jaguar I-Pace now available with ‘Stealth Pack’, RM12k

Jaguar I-Pace now available with ‘Stealth Pack’, RM12k

The Jaguar I-Pace is now available with a ‘Stealth Pack’ that starts from RM12k. The optional styling package ‘enhance the EV with more distinctive design and dynamic appearance,’ Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia says. It’s available for both new and existing owners.

The Stealth Pack gives the I-Pace’s front grille a ‘closed off’ look with a piece of plastic trim in Atlas Grey. This is a big departure from the traditionally adorned Jaguar grille in the regular car, and is perhaps ‘more EV looking’. There’s also a black and silver Jaguar logo in place of the normal one, which has red surrounding the cat.

The side mirrors are in black (as opposed to body colour) and gloss black is also found on the rear diffuser and door/bumper mouldings. It was not mentioned, but we also spot a black rear logo.

Launched in March, the I-Pace is available in two variants in Malaysia – the Black LE at RM460,800 and the HSE at RM498,800. Both are powered by a dual-motor AWD powertrain with 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The 90 kWh battery delivers 470 km of WLTP range. 11 kW AC charging takes 8.6 hours while DC fast charging at 100 kW gives you 125 km of range in 15 minutes.

The main differences between the Black LE and the HSE are air suspension and fancy Performance specification front seats in Windsor leather. The latter can be adjusted in 14 ways and have heating/cooling and memory for the driver. There’s also a Meridian 3D surround sound system – full launch report here.

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has financing packages with rates that start from 1.23% per annum, and there’s also an Interest Subsidy programme. Enquire at JLRM showrooms in Ara Damansara and Penang.

GALLERY: Jaguar I-Pace in Malaysia

