Shell Malaysia launches B100 biodiesel pilot test with Scania road tankers operated by Konsortium PD

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 4 2023 2:49 pm

Shell Malaysia has launched a pilot test of the first pair of B100 biodiesel-fuelled Scania road tankers operated by Konsortium Port Dickson (KPD). Supported by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) as well as the ministry of plantation industries and commodities (MPIC), the pilot test involving the three companies is being carried out in an effort to lower carbon emissions.

“Long-term decarbonisation of transportation depends on electrification. Alternatively, switching to renewable fuels from fossil fuels can drastically lower carbon emissions in vehicles with internal combustion engines to help companies achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. All Scania diesel vehicles that are sold in Malaysia are FAME-prepared to operate on any blend of biodiesel, ranging from B10 to B100,” said Heba Eltarifi, managing director of Scania Southeast Asia.

FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) is the generic chemical term for biodiesel derived from renewable sources, and Scania is the first commercial vehicle producer to make all its vehicles FAME-prepared up to B100 since 2019.

“The pilot test represents a major advancement in Shell Malaysia’s history as we introduce two KPD Scania road tankers, each with a capacity of carrying 35,000 and 47,000 liters of fuel, powered solely by B100 biodiesel. We see its potential scalability in contributing towards achieving our net-zero ambition targets in Malaysia,” commented Shairan Huzani Husain, managing director of Shell Malaysia and is also known as ‘Pak Cik Shell’.

“Reducing emissions across our whole value chain, notably from our vehicles, is essential to managing Konsortium Port Dickson’s climate impact and risk mitigation as a leading bulk petroleum carrier. With our Scania trucks, we can define the areas that need to be prioritized in order to reach our carbon reduction goals,” said Richard Tee Chu Wong, managing director of KPD.

In regards to heavy vehicles, it was reported earlier this year that the second phase of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) will see the B30 biodiesel blend being mandated by 2030. At present, customers have access to Euro 5 B10 and B10 biodiesel blends priced which are currently priced at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend retails at RM2.35 per litre.

