National Energy Transition Roadmap: B30 biodiesel mandate for heavy vehicles in Malaysia by 2030

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 August 2023 4:52 pm / 1 comment

The second phase of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) was launched today by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and the NETR has been revealed to cover a number of areas involving transport and mobility.

Of these, the heavy vehicle segment of the Energy Transition Lever has included the implementation of the B30 biodiesel blending mandate, which has set a target date of 2030 for B30 biodiesel to be mandated “when POGO [palm oil vs low-sulphur gas oil] spreads are projected to be economically viable,” according to an excerpt of key initiatives for heavy vehicles under the NETR, and B30 biodiesel implementation comes under the purview of the ministry of plantation and commodities (KPK).

An earlier mention of the B30 biodiesel roll-out was in February 2020 by then-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of the 2020 National Automotive Policy (NAP), that stated B30 biodiesel is to be rolled out in Malaysia by 2025. This was subsequently reiterated in the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12) in September 2021 by prime minster at the time, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In addition to B30 biodiesel implementation, the green mobility (heavy vehicles) energy transition lever also aims to introduce future powertrains for heavy vehicles, which is to track the advancement in technology for future fuel powertrains.

The future fuel powertrains initiative also aims to “explore the utilisation of hydrogen for long-haul trucks and battery-electric vehicles (BEV) for short- to medium-haul trucks,” according to the excerpt. In July, Volvo Trucks Malaysia launched its FH, FM, FMX range of EV heavy duty prime movers, which offer a claimed 300 km of range at 44 tonnes gross combination weight (GCW), applicable to all three models.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.