JDT vs Terengganu Malaysia Cup 2023 finals on Dec 8 – LRT Bukit Jalil operations extended this Friday night

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / December 5 2023 11:16 am

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will take on Terengganu in the 2023 Malaysia Cup final this Friday (December 8) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and it is anticipated that a large crowd will show up for the game.

As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says that LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended till 1am. The match kicks off at 9pm.

All connecting stations will also have extended hours. Rapid KL reminds riders to use Touch n Go cards and ensure that there’s sufficient credit.

Super League champions JDT are holders of the Piala Malaysia and are heading into the match as overwhelming favourites. In fact, the southern side are gunning for a ‘double treble’ – a clean sweep of all domestic titles for two consecutive seasons – a feat last achieved by Kedah in the 2000s. The last time Terengganu appeared in the Malaysia Cup final was in 2018, when the Turtles lost to Perak in a penalty shootout. But the ball is round and anything can happen in a final, as they say.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.