PDRM saman 50% discount at ‘One-year with Madani govt’ event – Dec 8-10, Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 5 2023 10:04 am

The PDRM’s JSPT division will be offering a 50% discount on traffic saman in conjunction with the “One-year with the Madani government” (Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Malaysia Madani) event at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium’s grounds. The programme is from December 8 to 10, which is this weekend.

Bukit Aman traffic enforcement and investigation department (JSPT) director, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the offer does not include traffic offences for 2023 that involve accidents, court cases with arrest warrant status or still in trial, and offences that are not compoundable (NC).

To enjoy the discount, the summonses have to be paid at PDRM’s counter at the event from 9am to 4pm on Friday, and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Mohd Azman encouraged the public to first check your list of saman on the MyBayar PDRM portal or app before heading to the counters. This is to avoid congestion and speed up the process.

Note that this offer is only for on the spot payment as it’s one of the ways to draw a crowd to the event – no online payment. As Covid cases are on the rise of late, it’s wise to wear a mask.

