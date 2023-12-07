PIAM supports MITI initiative towards development of Malaysian standard for vehicle repair requirements

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 7 2023 5:48 pm

The General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) has stated in a press release that it is in support of the ministry of investment, trade and industry in the ministry’s initiative in the development of the Malaysian Standard – Motor Vehicle Aftermarket Smash Repair Requirements (JSM MS).

The JSM MS standard is expected to be launched by the department of standards (JSM) early next year, and it is expected to raise the standards and professionalism of motor vehicle collision repair activities “through the implementation of best industry practices across the nation,” the association said.

The development of JSM MS by MITI through a collaborative approach is lauded by PIAM, with input and participation from key stakeholders in the motor vehicle repair ecosystem.

The key stakeholders named include the transport ministry, the road transport department (JPJ), Puspakom, the ministry of domestic trade and costs of living (KPDN), the SIRIM QAS management system certification department, the federation of automobile workshop owners’ association, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), Malaysia Takaful Association and motor franchise repairers.

The upcoming JSM MS standard covers a broad range of collision repair activities, ranging from body repair to refinishing, while setting the structural, resources and process requirements for workshops engaged in vehicle collision repair, according to the association.

“PIAM looks forward to continued collaboration in the effort to ensure the safety and satisfaction of customers as well as promoting the development and sustainability of the motor insurance and repair ecosystem,” it said, adding that it is committed to contributing to this initiative by closely monitoring important regulatory developments, and reviewing their implications on the motor vehicle accident repair ecosystem.

