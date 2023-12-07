smart #1 EV reaches 1,000 bookings – free 60GB data, RM2k of accessories, charger worth RM3.2k till Dec 31

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / December 7 2023 3:20 pm

Bookings for the smart #1 has reached 1,000 units within weeks of the EV’s official launch on November 21. The reborn brand – a JV between Geely and Mercedes-Benz and distributed by Proton subsidiary Pro-Net in Malaysia – currently has 10 dealers across six states.

“The success of smart #1 reflects not only the excellence of our product but also our dedication to providing a seamless and enjoyable ownership experience,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

“The comprehensive warranty coverage, complimentary packages, and the smartCharge Home Charger offer are a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction. Delivery is also a pivotal aspect, and our team is diligently working to ensure timely delivery of cars to our valued customers,” he added.

While the Hello smart app provides smart #1 owners with ‘end-to-end solutions’ from booking the car to charging and monitoring charging status, smart Malaysia says that the dealerships facilitate the purchasing process and also ‘ensure top-notch post-purchase service, offering expert guidance to customers’.

As for the warranty package mentioned by Zhang, the smart #1 comes with an eight-year or 200,000 km EV battery warranty, an eight-year or 150,000 km high-voltage component warranty, and a four-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty for the rest of the car. There’s also a two-year unlimited mileage spare parts warranty and 24/7 roadside service assistance.

The EV also comes with an early-bird package that throws in perks such as a complimentary accessories package worth RM2,000, a five-year 60 GB data plan, and a limited-time offer of a complimentary smartCharge Home Charger valued at RM3,200. This special offer is valid until December 31, 2023.

Here’s a recap of the car. Prices start from RM189,000 for the Pro single-motor. The Premium single-motor goes for RM219,000, while high-performance Brabus dual-motor range-topper goes for a reasonable RM249,000.

The new smart is an EV-only brand and the #1 sits on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) but the design was done by Mercedes-Benz. It’s powered by a single rear motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque going to the rear wheels. That’s good for 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. Top speed is capped at 180 km/h. The high-performance #1 Brabus adds on a front motor to make it AWD, 428 PS (315 kW), 543 Nm and 3.9 seconds in the benchmark sprint.

The #1’s battery is a 66 kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) unit providing 440 km of WLTP-rated range (Brabus 400 km). The maximum charge rate is 150 kW DC, which means that if paired to a compatible fast charger, the #1’s battery can go from 10-80% state of charge in 30 minutes.

That’s decent, but it’s in daily AC charging that the #1 stands out – with 22 kW AC (most rivals max out at 11 kW), going from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours. This gives added flexibility to the owner – imagine having a long lunch and your EV is fully charged, without paying DC rates. There are many other unique things in #1, such as a thumping Beats sound system, an elaborate song and light show, and even a fox ‘living’ in the touchscreen – check out the walk-around video above and gallery below.

The fun and funky EV is available in a wide range of colours – 10 to be exact, including the popular Atom Grey – Matte (Red Roof), Meta Black (Red Roof), Digital White, and Future Green. What do you think of the smart #1 versus other EVs in Malaysia?

