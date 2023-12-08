MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham, only six units made

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 8 2023 12:15 pm

More motorcycle art from Varese, Italy, this time the MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham. A collaboration between MV Agusta and artist Daniel Arsham, only six units of the Superveloce Arsham will be made for sale.

Arsham, based in New York, is known for his signature erosion technique creating his works of art. Characterised by his combination of architecture and art, Arsham makes architecture do this it is not supposed to do with simple yet paradoxical gestures such as a billowing facade or figure wrapped in a wall.

The Superveloce Arsham is clad in white, Arsham’s signature colour. This includes the entire Superveloce, including frame, bodywork, wheels and other accessories with the side of the fairing, tail piece and seat cowl bearing Arsham’s erosion art technique.

Based on the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, power comes from a triple-inline, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC mill with titanium intake and exhaust valves displacing 798 cc. Output is claimed to be 147 hp at 13,000 rpm with a peak torque of 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm.

Engine power goes through a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel. Brembo does the braking with radial-mount four-piston callipers, grabbing twin 320 mm diameter floating brake discs with the rear wheel stopped by a two-piston calliper and 220 mm disc while Continental MK100 cornering ABS is standard.

Suspension in front of the Superveloce uses 43 mm diameter Marzocchi upside-down forks, fully-adjustable, with 125 mm of fork travel. Meanwhile the rear end is held up with a Sachs monoshock, also fully-adjustable, with 130 mm of travel.

16.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while dry weight is claimed to be 173 kg. Seat height is set at 830 mm off the ground.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.