Honda City now with RM8,000 worth of discounts, freebies ‘for everyone’ – E and V specs, offer till Dec 31

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By /

Honda City now with RM8,000 worth of discounts, freebies ‘for everyone’ – E and V specs, offer till Dec 31

The Honda City is already part of a big year-end sale by Honda Malaysia (HM), and a special ‘government servants exclusive’ promotion came onboard last month to bring total savings to RM8,000. Now, according to the Facebook post, this RM8k total rewards offer is now ‘for everyone’ and not just public sector employees.

We checked with HM and they explained that the promo is now available to small and medium industry (SME) employees; while this isn’t strictly ‘everyone’, the government and SMEs employ a big chunk of the Malaysian workforce. Check with your sales advisor for eligibility.

Speaking of eligibility, this promo is specifically for City E and V variants. The RM8,000 total value comes from cash rebates plus free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200 for those two variants.

That’s a huge discount for a popular B-segment model, and I don’t recall seeing this level of incentive for the Honda City. It’s really a great opportunity if you’ve been eyeing a B-segment car. The catch? Not a big one – you just need to register the car before December 31.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Honda WR-V 2023
Honda City 2023
Honda City Hatchback 2023
Honda Civic 2023
Honda Civic Type R 2023
Honda Accord 2023
Honda HR-V 2023
Honda CR-V 2023
Honda Odyssey 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY
HONDA CITY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • newme on Dec 12, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    Read between the lines. Festive season is approaching. Entice least qualified people to buy the cars. Smart people looking for good second hand cars value should monitor this space after the festive season.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Lol on Dec 12, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    Dah goyong sbb s70

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Proton Oh Proton on Dec 12, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    Honda Malaysia still can make profit after the huge discount… that means we are over paying.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 