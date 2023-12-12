Honda City now with RM8,000 worth of discounts, freebies ‘for everyone’ – E and V specs, offer till Dec 31

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / December 12 2023 11:04 am

The Honda City is already part of a big year-end sale by Honda Malaysia (HM), and a special ‘government servants exclusive’ promotion came onboard last month to bring total savings to RM8,000. Now, according to the Facebook post, this RM8k total rewards offer is now ‘for everyone’ and not just public sector employees.

We checked with HM and they explained that the promo is now available to small and medium industry (SME) employees; while this isn’t strictly ‘everyone’, the government and SMEs employ a big chunk of the Malaysian workforce. Check with your sales advisor for eligibility.

Speaking of eligibility, this promo is specifically for City E and V variants. The RM8,000 total value comes from cash rebates plus free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200 for those two variants.

That’s a huge discount for a popular B-segment model, and I don’t recall seeing this level of incentive for the Honda City. It’s really a great opportunity if you’ve been eyeing a B-segment car. The catch? Not a big one – you just need to register the car before December 31.

