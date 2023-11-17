Honda City ‘government servants exclusive’ promo – RM8k worth of discounts, freebies; now till Nov 30

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / November 17 2023 12:28 pm

The Honda City is already part of a big year-end sale by Honda Malaysia, and there’s now a special ‘government servants exclusive’ promotion to add on to it. The promo’s name is very clear – this is for public sector employees.

This promo is specifically for the City E and V variants, which get a further RM1,800 discount. Decent but not earth shattering, you say. True, but if you add on the November 2023 discount of RM4,000 off for the City E and V, plus the free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200 for those two variants, the total value of discount plus tint is RM8,000.

That’s a huge discount for a popular B-segment model, and I don’t recall seeing this level of incentive for the Honda City. It’s really a great opportunity if you’ve been eyeing a B-segment car. The government servants exclusive promotion, like the November 2023 “Last Hoo-Ray Bonanza” deals, will expire on November 30.

Honda Malaysia’s Nov 2023 promo list – click to enlarge

If you’re into the City S and RS – the base and top variants that sandwich the E and V – you’ll get RM2,000 off in November. If you want the RS, only the RS will do. But if you had plans for the entry-level S, the E might now be the smarter buy.

By the way, other hot models such as the Civic, HR-V and the new WR-V are also in on the year-end sales – check out the full model list above. In other news, the new fourth-gen CR-V is now open for booking.

