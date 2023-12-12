PDRM collected RM5.6m of unpaid saman over three days at Madani govt event, thanks to 50% discount

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 12 2023 5:20 pm

The home ministry announced that PDRM collected RM5,614,100 of unpaid saman over three days of the ‘One-year with the Madani government’ (Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Malaysia Madani) event, which was held from December 8-10 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium’s grounds. The breakdown is in the graphic above, and it’s no surprise that collection was highest on the final day.

Of course, this is thanks to the 50% discount offered for on-the-spot payment. “The PDRM’s 50% discount for summonses received hot response and helped the public to check for saman and pay the fines. Congratulations to PDRM for successfully collecting unpaid saman over the programme,” KDN said in a Facebook post.

The cops giving saman discounts is nothing new, but it’s in stark contrast to the JPJ, which under the transport ministry led by Anthony Loke, upholds a policy of no discounts.

Loke said that the transport ministry has adopted the policy of no discounts since 2018. The Seremban MP said that summonses are a form of education, and giving discounts is unfair to those who pay their dues on time. He added that JPJ, as the agency responsible for road safety, will no compromise on this issue, and the cabinet and chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali have been informed on the matter.

So, revenue or principles?

