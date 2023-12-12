Tesla working on low-cost, high-volume EV – Musk

Posted in International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / December 12 2023 6:29 pm

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in an interview that the American electric vehicle maker is currently working on a low-cost model “that will be made at very high volume,” Forbes reported.

“We are working on a low-cost electric vehicle that will be made at very high volume. We’re quite far advanced in that work. I review the production plans for that every week,” Musk told Munro & Associates founder Sandy Munro in the interview.

This upcoming model has been referred to as the ‘Model 2’, in reference to its positioning below the Model 3 sedan, and the first production line for this model will initially take place in the carmaker’s gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with a second plant in Mexico to add to production output later on.

The Tesla Cybertruck is produced in Austin, Texas, where the low-cost model will also be made initially

“It would take too long to complete the factory in Mexico,” Musk said, and there will be an extension added to the plant in Austin, Texas, in addition to more buildings, according to Forbes.

“The revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people’s minds. It’s not like any car production line that anyone’s ever seen,” Musk said of the low-cost model, adding that the upcoming car will incorporate ” a level of production technology that is far in advance of any automotive plant on earth.”

Musk had alluded to a cheaper Tesla model as far back as 2018, when the CEO said that the carmaker could produce cars priced below US$25,000, or RM100k at the time. In June 2021, Tesla announced that it plans to produce a hatchback priced under the US$25k mark in 2023.

