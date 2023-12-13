Red Star Box1 van launched in China – 81 PS motor, 90 km/h top speed; coming to Malaysia Q3 2024

Red Star Box1 van launched in China – 81 PS motor, 90 km/h top speed; coming to Malaysia Q3 2024

Red Star Box1 – LinkedIn image by Azli Nasim

Is this a version of the Tesla Cybertruck? It isn’t, despite its looks. This is the Red Star Box1 van from China, a one-tonne EV panel van which was launched for its native market, reports Chinese site iNews.

The Red Star Box1 is by Chinese company Hebei HongXing Automobile, an electric panel van that has been styled predominantly with straight lines and flat panel surfaces, bringing to mind the California-based EV maker’s pick-up truck model.

This features an electric motor from Wolong ZF and a lithium-iron phosphate battery pack of unspecified capacity. The electric motor outputs 60 kW, or 81 PS, and drives the Box1 to a top speed of 90 km/h.

For exterior dimensions, the Red Star Box1 measures 4,690 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and 1,995 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm, while the interior of its cargo bay measures 2,970 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,290 mm tall, and rated payload is 1,350 kg, according to iNews.

From images, the cargo box of the Box1 features doors which can open all the way against the box panels for ease of cargo loading and unloading. In addition to the swing doors at the rear, the Box1 also has split doors on its sides which swing open vertically, the upper door featuring struts to hold them open.

Like the look of this? It will be coming to Malaysia in the third quarter of 2024, wrote Go Auto executive director Datuk Azli Nasimuddin in a LinkedIn post. What do you think of the Red Star Box1 electric van?

