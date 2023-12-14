West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) approved – 60 km, Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, bypasses Menora Tunnel

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 14 2023 2:25 pm

There will soon be a new highway in Perak, and it’s called the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE). Perak menteri besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said today that the federal government has approved the WISE, a 60 km road from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar that bypasses the North South Highway’s Menora Tunnel stretch.

Saarani said that the cabinet approved the proposal yesterday and the WISE will be a private finance initiative (PFI), which means that a private company will fund the project in exchange for a concession – no government funds will be needed, Sinar Harian reported.

The Perak MB explained that WISE will complete the network of highways in the state, which frequently faces bad congestion, especially on the PLUS’ Menora Tunnel stretch. Currently, motorists have no other choice unless they take the narrow old trunk road from Sungai Siput to Chemor.

Southbound WISE users can bypass the Menora Tunnel and also connect to the WCE (pictured)

“If stuck due to an accident in the tunnel or below (the trunk road), people will have no option. But with WISE, they can exit at Kuala Kangsar and head straight to Gopeng (to continue to the PLUS), or exit at Changkat Jering and take the West Coast Expressway,” he illustrated.

Last year, the Perak state government approved the proposal for the bypass road, which is also described as an effort to reduce the risk of deadly accidents. The steep descend from the Menora Tunnel to the Ipoh toll has seen its fair share of accidents through the years.

Those who frequently travel from KL to the north, what do you think of this new highway – wise idea?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.