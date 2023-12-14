Zero to 6,000 m ASL in 24 hours – the BMW Motorrad R1300GS and Metzeler Karoo 4 multi-purpose tyres

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Cars, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 14 2023 6:03 pm

Demonstrating the capabilities of the 2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS and the Metzeler Karoo 4 multi-purpose tyre, a team of riders rode from sea level to 6,000 metres above sea level (ASL) in less than 24 hours. Using stock R1300GS and off-the-shelf Karoo 4 tyres, the riding team ascended the El Circuito de los Seis Miles, in the Atacama Desert, Chile, the highest chain of active volcanoes in the world.

Finishing on the north face of Nevado Ojos del Salado, the R1300GS expedition reached 6,006 metres ASL in 19 hours and 22 minutes, ultimately reaching a maximum altitude of 6027 metres. Pre-training and altitude acclimatisation for the ride included ascending the Circuito de los Seis Miles on the slopes of Nevado Ojos del Salado, located exactly on the border between Argentina and Chile, the tallest active volcano in the world.

Descending to sea level on the shores of the Pacific Ocean in Bahia Inglesa, the team departed for Nevado Ojos Del Salado on December 6 at 3 pm, crossing the Atacama desert, achieving their goal at 10.22 am on December 7. Participants were Salvatore Pennisi, Metzeler Testing and Technical Relation Director, Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development, Michele Pradelli, Italian extreme enduro champion and tester for the Italian magazine InMoto plus Karsten Schwers, tester and journalist for the German magazine Motorrad.

The R1300GS, completely stock, was shod with 19-inch front and 17-rear Karoo 4 tyres, as opposed to the usual 21-inch front and 18-inch rear of big adventure bikes. As a multi-purpose tyre, the Karoo 4 features enhanced resistance to abrasion, cuts, and tears commonly encountered in off-road riding.

As standard, the R1300GS is equipped with Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tyres in 120/70 R19 front and 170/60 R17 rear sizes, with the Karoo 4 available as optional fitment. Making its official debut in September, the R1300GS replaces the much vaunted R1200GS/R1250GS adventure-touring motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

Coming with a new boxer-twin, the engine of the R1300GS is more compact with relocation of the gearbox under the engine and a new camshaft arrangement. Power is rated at 145 hp at 7,750 rpm with a peak torque of 145 Nm at 6,500 rpm, making this the most powerful boxer engine BMW Motorrad has made.

The R1300GS is also lighter than the previous R1250GS by 12 kg, weighing 237 kg compared to 249 kg, achieved by a new aluminium fuel tank and the all-new suspension design. The completely revamped suspension uses BMW Motorrad’s Evo Telelever front suspension and Evo Paralever rear. With better steering precision and ride stability, the R1300GS’ suspension now has electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as an option.

Differing from the previous Dynamic ESA Next Generation electronic suspension, dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate, or stiffness. This allows for automatic load compensation no matter if the R1300GS is ridden solo, two-up or loaded with luggage.

Also optional for DSA is adaptive vehicle height control and the sports suspension giving the rider fully automatic adjustment of ride height depending on operating conditions while sports suspension offers 20 mm more suspension travel front and rear for riders wanting to take the R1300GS on challenging off-road journeys.

Biggest visual change for the R1300GS is the headlight assembly, now with a matrix lED headlight replacing the previous two element headlight. The light unit consists of two LED units for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for DRLs and side lights.

Turn signals are incorporated into the handlebar guards for a flush look for the front end while the rear gets function integrated turn signals at the rear that complement the tail light. Adding the Headlight Pro option gives cornering lights that use the headlight to illuminate the direction the R1300GS is turning.

The riding aids suite, called Riding Assistant by BMW Motorrad, is comprehensive, including Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) to aid safety and rider awareness. Other riding conveniences include a smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard, while heated seats are an extra cost option.

BMW Motorrad’s Keyless Ride is standard fitment, as is cruise control and a lithium-ion battery for weight reduction. There are four model variants of the R1300GS, the base model, accompanied by the Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramontana which offer different levels of specification levels and finish.

