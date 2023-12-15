2024 Honda CR-V – why still no 7 seats for Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / December 15 2023 3:52 pm

While the sixth-generation Honda CR-V is available with the choice of a seven-seat cabin such as in Thailand, Malaysia does without the option of added seats.

The seven-seater layout’s absence from the Malaysia market is largely due to demand and volume, said the Japanese manufacturer’s large project leader for the sixth-generation CR-V, Eisuke Sato ahead of the Malaysian-market launch of the 2024 Honda CR-V.

Even in Thailand where a seven-seat version is available, demand for the the three-row version is expected to be small, which just one variant out of the five available for Thailand sporting the two additional seats, as of the CR-V’s Thailand-market launch.

Four variants of the 2024 Honda CR-V were announced at the model’s Malaysian market launch, and these are the 1.5L Turbo S at RM159,900, the 1.5L Turbo E at RM169,900, the 1.5L Turbo V AWD at RM181,900, as well as the 2.0L E:HEV RS hybrid, for which pricing will be announced early next year.

The 1.5L variants feature the 1.5 litre VTEC L15BE DOHC turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 193 PS at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,700 rpm to 5,000 rpm, mated to an Earth Dreams CVT that has been refined for less noise and vibration.

Meanwhile, the top hybrid variant gets the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system that features the 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine mainly as a generator. the e-motor produces 184 PS from 5,000 rpm to 8,000 rpm and 335 Nm from zero to 2,000 rpm, the latter 20 Nm more than the Civic with the same powertrain. The combustion engine makes 148 PS at 6,100 rpm and 190 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

In terms of safety kit, the 2024 CR-V gets the Honda Sensing safety and driver assistance suite across all variants, and also feature the LaneWatch camera system (except the S variant that does without). In addition to the local launch report, check out our review of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, here.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo V AWD

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.