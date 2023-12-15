Aveta Malaysia establishes Aveta Service Corner – 30 Aveta Service Centres across Malaysia from 2024

Posted in Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 15 2023 5:16 pm

Efforts to raise Aveta Motorcycle Malaysia’s level of customer service have take a boost with the establishment of the Aveta Service Corner (ASC). Located at Ann Chuan Motor in Klang, Selangor, a well-known Aveta dealer, the ASC is designed to offer Aveta owners in Malaysia peace of mind.

The ASC not only provides spare parts and service but also special tools and fully trained mechanics to work on Aveta motorcycles and scooters. Service tools and a bike lift are also provided by Aveta to ensure work is carried out to professional standards.

As its first ASC, Aveta plans to establish a network of 30 ASCs across Malaysia, beginning in 2024. The ASC is part of Aveta Malaysia’s three pronged Customer Care initiative. There is a Mobile Service Fleet which is already in operation as well as the appointment of dedicated stockists which is scheduled for 2024.

“We want customers to have a stress-free ownership experience with Aveta Motorcycles and the ASC is meant to do just that. We work with dedicated dealers and service centres who have the knowledge to work on Aveta Motorcycles,” said Steven Lim, Group Managing Director of Aveta Motorcycles Malaysia.

