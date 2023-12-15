Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 15 2023 10:06 am

The 2023 edition of the annual Penang Bridge International Marathon is happening this Sunday, and in addition to the closure of the Penang Bridge from tomorrow midnight (12.01 am, December 17) till 10am on Sunday morning, a list of roads will also be closed on the island side.

According to a notice released by Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, roads will be closed in stages from 11pm on Saturday till 10am on Sunday. The 42 km full marathon flags off at 1.30 am. There will be 350 cops on duty to direct traffic and enforce the closure.

Roads that will be closed include the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu expressway from the Jalan Sungai Pinang junction to the Persiaran Bayan Indah junction, roads from Georgetown to Bayan Lepas, the area around The Light and the Bayan Baru roundabout, among other roads. Full list of closed roads and alternative routes above; also check out the maps below.

Plan your journey, especially if you have need to go to the airport. To get in and out of the island, use the Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah Bridge (Second Penang Bridge). As for the runners, of which around 19,000 will be raring to go, the flag off times at Queensbay Mall are 1.30 am for the full marathon, 3am for the half marathon and 6.30 am for the 10 km race.

