Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow

Posted in Local News / By /

Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow

The 2023 edition of the annual Penang Bridge International Marathon is happening this Sunday, and in addition to the closure of the Penang Bridge from tomorrow midnight (12.01 am, December 17) till 10am on Sunday morning, a list of roads will also be closed on the island side.

According to a notice released by Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, roads will be closed in stages from 11pm on Saturday till 10am on Sunday. The 42 km full marathon flags off at 1.30 am. There will be 350 cops on duty to direct traffic and enforce the closure.

Click to enlarge

Roads that will be closed include the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu expressway from the Jalan Sungai Pinang junction to the Persiaran Bayan Indah junction, roads from Georgetown to Bayan Lepas, the area around The Light and the Bayan Baru roundabout, among other roads. Full list of closed roads and alternative routes above; also check out the maps below.

Plan your journey, especially if you have need to go to the airport. To get in and out of the island, use the Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah Bridge (Second Penang Bridge). As for the runners, of which around 19,000 will be raring to go, the flag off times at Queensbay Mall are 1.30 am for the full marathon, 3am for the half marathon and 6.30 am for the 10 km race.

Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow

Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow
Penang Bridge International Marathon 2023 – island road closures in stages from 11pm tomorrow

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 