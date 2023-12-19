Gentari, IHI sign MoU to develop hydrogen industry, world’s first green ammonia-powered gas turbine

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 19 2023 10:57 am

Gentari Hydrogen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas’ Gentari, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s IHI Corporation that will see both parties deepen their collaboration to further develop the hydrogen industry.

Under the MoU, the companies will jointly explore the establishment of a global green ammonia value chain. This will involve the production, transportation, storage and utilisation of green ammonia in Asia Pacific as well as other areas of mutual interest.

The collaboration will explore progressing the commercial utilisation of the IM270, a fully ammonia-powered gas turbine developed by IHI, with the support of Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO). Expected to commence in 2026, this commercial application of the IM270 could potentially be the world’s first fully ammonia-powered gas turbine to be deployed.

Green ammonia production uses renewable energy sources, with the raw materials needed being hydrogen obtained through the electrolysis of water and nitrogen obtained from the air using an air separation unit. This is different from “brown ammonia” which is made using fossil fuels. While typically used to create fertiliser products, green ammonia can also become a significant clean fuel source for generating electricity.

Through this collaboration, Gentari and IHI are looking to create demand for green ammonia in Malaysia as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, accelerating the adoption of clean hydrogen as a viable energy transition lever.

