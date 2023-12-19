Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia wins Retailer of the Year 2022/2023 award for Asia-Pacific region – fourth title

Posted in Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 19 2023 9:44 am

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has once again won the Retailer of the Year title for the Asia-Pacific region at the Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards 2022/2023. This marks the third consecutive year and the fourth time that JLRM has secured this achievement – past wins were in

The annual awards serve to recognise the top Jaguar Land Rover retailers from across the region, with nominees being assessed against specific performance criteria in distinct categories: marketing, sales, customer service as well as staff training and retailer presentation.

“In line with Sime Darby Motors’ commitment to excellence, this award is testament to JLRM’s exemplary performance and unwavering focus on providing world-class automotive experiences. This also demonstrates the entire team’s dedication and hard work, consistently going above and beyond in every aspect of the business,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Darby Motors.

“As we accelerate towards the future of mobility, this award reaffirms our unwavering dedication to our customers and our commitment to maintain our competitive edge in the luxury car segment. We will continue to push boundaries and innovate, ensuring our customers receive only the best in modern luxury,” commented Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, managing director of JLRM.

