GASGAS releases MC250F, MC450F Factory Editions

December 20 2023 11:24 am

Covers have been taken off the 2024 GASGAS MC250F and MC450F Factory Edition motocross race motorcycles. New to the 2024 MC250F and MC450F is Bluetooth connectivity and GPS sensor with pairing to the rider’s smartphone via the GASGAS+ app, allowing riders to easily personalise engine performance and obtain engine information.

Technical updates have also been done to upgrade performance and handling on the MC250F and MC450F. These include new frame and engine mounts that improve chassis flex through material reduction, especially useful at corner entry.

A smaller fuel tank reduces weight and allows air to flow more freely through the radiators, improving cooling. Other updates include a new front fender that houses the GPS unit, new rear brake pedal for better rider control and new frame protection kit.

The new GASGAS+ app allows the rider to control engine mapping, with Engine Braking, Throttle Response, Traction Control, Launch Control, and Quickshifter sensitivity settings. The rider can save settings for specific tracks with the ability to make changes between sessions or races while the Advanced mode allows creation of custom maps.

Another feature of the app is Suspension, which displays information on suspension settings based on weight in riding gear, and track type and condition after suspension sag is determined. The app then shows the suggested settings based on input, skill level – Basic, Advanced, or Pro – as well as the Track Terrain – Sand, Soft, Medium, or Hard.

Other standard equipment includes Factory Racing wheels, CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options and Akrapovic titanium exhaust system. The MC 250F Factory Edition will only be sold in North America while the MC 450F will be available worldwide.

In Malaysia, GasGas is represented by Eurotech Wheel Distribution, who also import KTM and Husqvarna road and off-road motorcycles. Pricing for the MC250F in Malaysia is RM39,800.

GALLERY: 2024 GasGas MC450F

