2023 Jaguar I-Pace EV – with RM12k Stealth Pack

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia announced the availability of the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle with the Stealth Pack at the beginning of this month, and now we are able to bring a gallery of live images featuring the British brand’s EV outfitted with the optional appearance package.

Starting at the front, the styling package brings a front grille that replaces the traditionally-styled unit with its array of pins, with a singular flat panel that is finished in Atlas Grey, thus more typical of electric vehicles in appearance.

The appearance kit also brings side mirror covers, rear diffuser housing and door and bumper mouldings in black, along with the Jaguar leaper logo also in black. While the car in official images from the Stealth Pack announcement earlier this month was shown with silver two-tone alloy wheels, the car photographed here wears a set in gloss black.

The Stealth Pack for the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace is priced from RM12k, and this is an option that can be specified on either of the two variants on sale in Malaysia, the Black LE at RM460,800 and the HSE at RM498,000. Notable upgrades on the higher-specification variant is air suspension, Performance specification heated and cooled 14-way power adjustable front seats in Windsor leather, and a Meridian 3D surround sound system.

Both variants get the same powertrain specification that is a dual-motor AWD setup that outputs 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque, propelling the I-Pace from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and through the standing quarter mile (400 m) sprint in 12.4 seconds.

This draws energy from a 90 kWh battery that yields a maximum of 470 km on the WLTP cycle; AC charging at up to 11 kW from 0-100% takes 8.6 hours, while DC charging goes up to 100 kW, bringing 125 km of added range in 15 minutes.

What is your preferred styling for the Jaguar I-Pace – the blacked out trim of this Stealth Pack, or the traditional chrome brightwork on the launch vehicle? Let us know in the comments.

