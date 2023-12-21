Jalan Semantan PJ to KL fully closed from tomorrow till Jan 22 – all 18 alternative route permutations here

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 21 2023 12:39 pm

Residents of Damansara Heights and Bangsar, those who work in Pusat Bandar Damansara, and everyone else who passes by PBD from PJ to KL on the Sprint Highway, take note. DBKL has announced the full closure of Jalan Semantan, KL-bound, and it will start tomorrow (December 22).

The one-month closure (until January 22, 2024) is to facilitate the second phase of the flyover construction in the area, which involves post-super structure works such as pilecaps, pillars and crossheads. As you can imagine, there will be a long list of detours and diversions, and DBKL mentions 18 alternative route permutations.

Yes, 18, and some are complicated. Thankfully, the city council has released maps of all the alternative routes, and we’ve attached all the lampiran below. Everyone who passes by this area is affected, with no exceptions.

Whether you’re coming from PJ, Jalan Kasah, DC Mall, Jalan Beringin, Jalan Setiabudi, Bangsar – everyone’s in it together, so scroll through the maps below, look for your direction of travel and study the alternative route vis-a-vis Jalan Semantan. Alert your family and friends too. Fortunately, traffic has been light since the start of this week, so the real action begins in January when everyone is back to work. Good luck!

