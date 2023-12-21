Triumph teases Daytona 660 sportsbike for 2024?

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 21 2023 10:12 am

A teaser post on Triumph motorcycle’s social media pages shows what looks like a new sportsbike set to arrive in January 2024. Speculation is rife that this might be the return of the Daytona sportsbike, last seen as a catalogue model as the Daytona 675 in 2016.

Considering the market currently has the Aprilia RS660, there is certainly a precedent for the boys in Hinckley to chase this market. This is especially so in Europe where the 660 class is learner and licence friendly, not to mention being easy on the insurance considering its sub-100 hp power output.

For Malaysia, the Aprilia RS660 which retails at RM59,900 has garnered a following in the local middleweight market. For Triumph Malaysia, the Triumph Trident 660 naked sports is priced at RM43,900, making it an alternative choice to rivals such as the Kawasaki Z650 which is tagged at RM35,900, along with the Honda CBR650, retailing for RM44,499.

Pending the release of Triumph’s new sportsbike, expect to see bodywork following the lines of the current crop of Moto2 racing motorcycles where Triumph is the engine supplier. The engine is likely to be the 660 cc liquid-cooled, inline-triple with 12-valves and DOHC, putting out a claimed 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

No other details from Triumph at the moment but the new sportsbike will probably come with two riding modes – Road and Rain – with switchable traction control (done via instrument menu option) and ride-by-wire throttle. The new bike will also likely come with split seat along with upside-down forks.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.