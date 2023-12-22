Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour concludes in Vietnam – 3,197 km travelled; total cost per EV was just RM537

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 22 2023 12:42 pm

After 11 days and travelling 3,197 km across five Southeast Asian countries, Hyundai’s “Go Far with Zero Worries” Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour came to its successful conclusion in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on November 30, 2023.

The tour served to showcase the Ioniq 5’s reliability, eco-friendliness and long-distance capabilities, with the company pointing out that total distance covered was actually 446 km more than initially calculated.

It added that the total cost was only USD116 (RM537) per car in terms of charging for the entire journey, which makes the electric vehicle (EV) approximately two times more cost efficient when compared to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

“Hyundai is fuelled by an unwavering commitment to innovation and shaping the future of mobility – a commitment that reverberates in every action we take,” said Youngtack Lee, president of Hyundai Motor ASEAN HQ.

“Our dedication to making electric vehicles more accessible as the definitive clean mobility solution of tomorrow has taken a giant leap forward. Witnessing the tremendous success and excitement generated by the Ioniq 5 ASEAN Tour, we are propelled to intensify our comprehensive innovation aimed at fortifying the EV infrastructure and ecosystem across the region. The journey may have concluded, but the electric excitement has just begun,” he added.

Five units of the Ioniq 5, including two manufactured in Indonesia and three in Singapore, were part of the convoy that started its journey in Singapore before progressing to Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and finally, Thailand. They were joined by participants representing Hyundai, the Association of Singapore (AAS), local community influencers and key opinion leaders.

“Being part of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ASEAN tour has exceeded all my expectations! I am convinced that electric vehicles, particularly the IONIQ 5, are the future of transportation. This transformative tour removes my anxiety on EVs capabilities, conclusively proving that EVs not only cover long distances but do so with such style, comfort and reliability,” said Nithi Thuamprathom, an influencer who joined the tour from Hat Yai, Thailand.

“As the first proud owner of the Ioniq 5 in Indonesia, my electric vehicle journey shattered the anxiety about city limits. This tour not only confirmed that beyond urban boundaries, we experienced zero worries and unmatched convenience during long-distance drives with the Ioniq 5 crossing borders of different countries, but it also erased anxieties about finding charging stations. We arrived at our destinations rejuvenated, waking up to a fully charged vehicle the next morning,” commented Fitra Eri, an influencer and automotive expert from Indonesia.

“Even during the challenging stretch from Cambodia to Vietnam, where charging stations are limited, the Ioniq 5 showcased an impressive range, boasting around 50% battery life remaining. This journey emphatically validates the tour’s slogan, ‘Go Far with Zero Worries,’ underscoring the pivotal role of electric vehicles in shaping the future of transportation. Importantly, it signals that the ASEAN region is ready for future electrification,” he added.

