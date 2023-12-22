JSPT KL conducts mass inspection of seized bikes

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 22 2023 12:08 pm

Following a large scale operation conducted on December 16 and 17, the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) conducted a mass inspection exercise yesterday. Held at its headquarters in Jalan Tun H S Lee, Kuala Lumpur, the inspection also involved the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Department of Environment (JAS).

According to ACP Sarifudin Bin Mohd Salleh, head of JSPT KL, motorcycles seized during the two-day operation broke several traffic regulations. These included non-confirming number plates and illegal vehicle modification including modified exhausts and removal of rear brakes.

As a result, JAS issued 54 summons along with 60 defect notices under Section 48a of the Environmental Quality Act. These were issued after testing with sound monitoring equipment, with the motorcycles only returned to owners after legally compliant exhausts were fitted.

On the JPJ side, 104 summons and 328 inspection notices were issued, while 76 motorcycles were slapped with “not fit for use” notices. Riders were instructed to ensure their motorcycles were in compliance before settling the JPJ summons.

The public are reminded to adhere to the Environmental Quality Act 1987 for vehicle noise emissions and the Environmental Quality Act 2003 for motorcycle exhaust emissions. Meanwhile, police will continue to monitor road users, especially motorcyclists for excessive noise and vehicle modifications.

