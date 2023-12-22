Wuling Bingo EV launched in Indonesia – 68 PS; 333 and 410 km EV range options; priced from RM107k

Posted in Cars, International News, Wuling / By Gerard Lye / December 22 2023 5:42 pm

The Wuling Bingo EV has been launched in Indonesia as the brand’s second electric vehicle (EV) after the Air EV. First introduced in China earlier this year, the Bingo is offered in two variants in Indonesia, with the first being the Long Range priced at 358 million rupiah (RM107,141).

For the money, the Long Range comes with a 31.9-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides a range of 333 km. The next step up is the Premium Range at 408 million rupiah (RM122,086), which ups the range to 410 km thanks to its 37.9-kWh battery. Both versions get the same front-mounted electric motor rated at 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) and 150 Nm.

For charging, the Bingo EV supports AC charging at a max of 3.3 kW, with a full charge requiring 9.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging (the carmaker didn’t indicate the acceptable power input) that sees a 30-80% state of charge achieved in just 35 minutes.

In terms of equipment, the Bingo EV comes with 15-inch wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, perforated synthetic leather seat upholstery, two 10.25-inch screens (digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen), a six-way powered driver’s seat, two airbags, ABS, EBD, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), ESC, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, keyless entry and start, cruise control and automatic air-conditioning.

Unlike the Air EV, the Bingo EV is a five-door hatchback that is much larger, comparable in size to the BYD Seagull. It measures 3,950 mm long, 1,708 mm wide, 1,580 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm – the boot space goes up to 790 litres with the rear seats folded down.

According to CNN Indonesia, the Bingo EV is locally produced (CKD) in Indonesia alongside the Air EV, with the former attracting over 3,000 bookings when order taking began prior to its launch a month ago.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.