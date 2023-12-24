Indonesia greenlights Daihatsu shipments to resume

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Paul Tan / December 24 2023 2:33 pm

The latest episode of Daihatsu’s safety test irregularity situation looks like it could end up shortlived, as there are reports that shipments to Indonesia have resumed.

According to a report by The Japan Times, Indonesian authorities confirmed the safety of the cars and greenlit resumption of shipments. Daihatsu is the #2 car brand in Indonesia, with Toyota being the #1.

Locally, both Daihatsu’s partner Perodua as well as Toyota distributor UMW Toyota Motor issued statements that they are doing a detailed assessment on the matter and are discussing with authorities.

Earlier this week, MBMR shares plunged to a low of RM4.12 from a high of RM4.59 as the market reacted to the news, but seems to be on a path of recovery already, closing the week at RM4.31.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.