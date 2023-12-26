669 Johoreans done for drunk driving in 2023

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 26 2023 1:13 pm

“Don’t drive drunk!” That’s the stern message from Malaysian police for those who might be drinking and driving. In a social media post, Johor traffic police (Johor JSPT) said with the current year-end festivities, only tragedy awaits those who might be wanting to drive their own vehicles after imbibing.

This comes after 19 individuals were detained in a drunk driving operation held over the Christmas weekend in Johor. Action will be taken against offenders under Section 45 A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

From the post, 669 drivers were charged with drunk driving in the state of Johor thus far in 2023. Police reminds drivers not to over consume alcohol and to arrange for alternate transport or take a Grab if they feel they have gone over the limit.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.