Celebrating the New Year in the city? Rapid KL bus, rail operations will be extended to 1.30am on Dec 31

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / December 29 2023 3:43 pm

Rapid KL has announced it will extend its bus and rail service operations until 1.30am on the night of December 31, 2023 to cater to those celebrating the New Year. The extension involves 21 bus routes, the BRT Sunway Line as well as several LRT, MRT and Monorail stations.

For those using rail transit, the Masjid Jamek and KLCC stations of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line will be open until said time. Other train lines and stations that will have their operation hours extended include the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line (Bandaraya, Masjid Jamek, IOI Puchong Jaya, Maluri), KL Monorail Line (Bukit Bintang), MRT Kajang Line (Bukit Bintang, TRX, Maluri, Cochrane) and MRT Putrajaya Line (TRX).

“While other stations will end their operations as usual, passengers can still continue their journey after coming out at these stations,” Rapid KL said in a statement. As for the BRT and bus route extensions, refer to the lists posted below.

To ensure a seamless journey, the company recommends commuters to use Touch ‘n Go cards to avoid congestion during entry and exit. It adds that manpower will also be increase to ensure a smooth journey for passengers, and the frequency of all train services will be increased from 1pm until the end of operation.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.