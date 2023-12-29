VinFast to unveil EV pick-up truck concept, VF3 at CES

Posted in Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / December 29 2023 11:41 am

VinFast has announced it will participate in the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas from January 9-12. At the event, the Vietnamese carmaker will introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) concept as well as the VF3 and more.

Judging by the image that accompanies the announcement, VinFast’s EV concept appears to be a pick-up truck. The shadowy vehicle next to the VF8 looks to carry the brand’s design language while also sitting higher and with rugged cues (chunky body cladding and off-road tyres).

As for the VF3, it is a mini electric car that was first revealed in Vietnam back in June this year. The VF3 boasts a two-door design and has an overall length of just 3,114 mm, but will accommodate up to five people. Available in Eco and Plus variants in its home country, order taking for the VF3 began in September this year, with deliveries set to commence there in the third quarter of 2024.

As for other CES displays, VinFast will also show the updated VF9 that now incorporates a new streaming service, along with a line of electric bicycles under the DrgnFly brand. “CES is a highly influential consumer technology exhibition in technology and particularly in the EV industry,” said Tran Mai Hoa, VinFast global deputy CEO of sales and marketing.

“Our presence at CES 2024 affirms our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of sustainable transportation, and we are excited to showcase the groundbreaking innovations that will further propel us towards this ambitious goal,” she added.

