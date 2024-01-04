MBSA 2-hour parking system enforcement starts today – 67 lots, 5 areas; RM1.20 per hour; Mon-Fri 8am-5pm

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 4 2024 12:20 pm

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) has announced that the two-hour parking bay system will be enforced in 67 bays under its jurisdiction from today, January 4, under Pewartaan Perintah Pengangkutan Jalan (Peruntukan Tempat Letak Kereta) (Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam) Pindaan 2023.

Heard of this before? The Shah Alam city council says that the past three months was a trial period to educate and introduce the two-hour parking bay system to the community. It formally kicks off now.

The parking bays involved are in five MBSA areas, namely Seksyen 9, Jalan Tengku Ampuan Zabedah D 9/D; Seksyen 15, Jalan Pahat F 15/F; Seksyen 25, Jalan Sepadu B 25/B; Seksyen 31, Anggerik Vanilla N 31/N; and Seksyen U13, Jalan Prima R U13/R and Jalan Prima F U13/F.

The parking rate for these special lots is RM1.20 per hour, with a maximum of two hours. It’s applicable on weekdays, Monday to Friday, from 8am till 5pm – office hours, basically. Payments can be made via Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, GoPayy, Jom Parking, Touch n’ Go eWallet dan Setel apps.

If you overstay and receive a saman, rayuan will not be entertained. Also, the RM10 saman payment within 24 hours ‘discount’ is not valid – this is to close a possible loophole.

