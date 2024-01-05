UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By /

UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced it delivered 10,402 vehicles in December 2023, compromising 10,079 units of Toyotas and 323 units of Lexus vehicles. With this, the company’s final sales tally for the whole of 2023 reached 108,107 units, which represents a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 7% from 101,035 units in 2022.

In an official release, the company also revealed it recorded 1,342,130 returning customers for aftersales services last year. “With heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their unwavering support, this year-end, UMWT renews our commitment to ‘Move Your World’,” said Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

“We persist in our efforts to offer an enriched mobility experience through our Toyota cars and extend access to ownership for potential customers. Our commitment to achieving excellence and fostering innovation in the automotive industry remains unwavering, ensuring the best offerings for our drivers and stakeholders,” he added.

UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth

In 2024, UMWT plans to further show its commitment to support Malaysia’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 by introducing more models, particularly those with electrified (xEV) technologies.

Last month also saw the Toyota Eco Youth (TEY) 2023-2024 programme gain momentum, with the UMWT president visiting SMK Dato’ Mohd Said in Nilai, a participating school in its environmental project.

The TEY programme is an annual initiative organised by UMWT in collaboration with the ministry of education and involves teams of four secondary students and a teacher advisor undertaking projects that address specific environmental concerns within their communities. The latest edition of the programme is participated by 15 schools nationwide and will see a RM3,000 grant be provided to help teams kick-start their initiatives, while encouraging creative problem-solving.

UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth
UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth
UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth
UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth
UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth

UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Toyota Yaris 2023
Toyota GR Yaris 2023
Toyota Vios 2023
Toyota Corolla 2023
Toyota Camry 2023
Toyota Veloz 2023
Toyota Innova 2023
Toyota Innova Zenix 2023
Toyota Alphard 2023
Toyota Vellfire 2023
Toyota Corolla Cross 2023
Toyota Fortuner 2023
Toyota Harrier 2023
Toyota Hilux 2023
Toyota GR Supra 2023
Toyota Hiace 2023
Toyota GR86 2023
Toyota GR Corolla 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA SIENTA
TOYOTA INNOVA
TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA HILUX

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • YB Albert on Jan 05, 2024 at 4:48 pm

    So,tax infested Toyotas seemingly r flying off the shelf like hot cakes…this will no doubt make Toyota a class above Honda Malaysia in the non national car segment. Most of the Toyotas except the Rush is doing well . Congrats Mr Kurusamy.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Helenesssssssssssssssss on Jan 05, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    Hello, any updates on the Daihatsu scandal? Are Perodua Vios, Perodua Veloz, Perodua Rush safe for our roads?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 