UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,402 vehicles in December 2023 – 108,107 units for whole year; 7% YoY growth

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / January 5 2024 4:38 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced it delivered 10,402 vehicles in December 2023, compromising 10,079 units of Toyotas and 323 units of Lexus vehicles. With this, the company’s final sales tally for the whole of 2023 reached 108,107 units, which represents a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 7% from 101,035 units in 2022.

In an official release, the company also revealed it recorded 1,342,130 returning customers for aftersales services last year. “With heartfelt gratitude to all our customers for their unwavering support, this year-end, UMWT renews our commitment to ‘Move Your World’,” said Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

“We persist in our efforts to offer an enriched mobility experience through our Toyota cars and extend access to ownership for potential customers. Our commitment to achieving excellence and fostering innovation in the automotive industry remains unwavering, ensuring the best offerings for our drivers and stakeholders,” he added.

In 2024, UMWT plans to further show its commitment to support Malaysia’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 by introducing more models, particularly those with electrified (xEV) technologies.

Last month also saw the Toyota Eco Youth (TEY) 2023-2024 programme gain momentum, with the UMWT president visiting SMK Dato’ Mohd Said in Nilai, a participating school in its environmental project.

The TEY programme is an annual initiative organised by UMWT in collaboration with the ministry of education and involves teams of four secondary students and a teacher advisor undertaking projects that address specific environmental concerns within their communities. The latest edition of the programme is participated by 15 schools nationwide and will see a RM3,000 grant be provided to help teams kick-start their initiatives, while encouraging creative problem-solving.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.